After a two-year hiatus, the 8th grade Anderson School class is eager to scare, scream and spook unsuspecting residents of Gallatin County.
For almost three decades, the 8th graders at Anderson School have put together a haunted house in the nearly century-old Little Red Schoolhouse on South Cottonwood Road.
The theme of this year’s resurrected haunted house is “House of Phobias,” and aims to scare even the bravest.
Jen Wold, Anderson’s 8th grade teacher, has put on the haunted house for the past seven years with her students.
Last year, in lieu of a haunted house, the class hosted a “Dreadful Drive In” movie show.
The haunted house will raise a large portion of funds to send the entire class to Washington D.C. in the spring, as part of their American history curriculum, Wold said.
The class decided on the theme, decorated the school house and put together their own costumes. Work began on the haunted house early in the school year.
And each year, the class gets to boast that it’s the scariest event in the Gallatin Valley.
“It’s pretty scary,” even Wold admits. “We always get our first and second graders asking, ‘should we go?’ And I’m like, no, this isn’t for little kids. It’s for high school and college-aged kids.”
The haunted house runs Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
There’s a lights-on portion from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day for those who don’t want to brave the haunted house in the dark. Lights go out at 7 p.m.
General admission tickets are $10, but there are also “Skip the Line” and “Fast Pass” tickets available for $30 and $20, respectively.
The group of 22 classmates met Thursday evening for a dress rehearsal to work out kinks and go over final details for Friday’s opening.
For Sophia Hagen, 13, seeing the end result after weeks of work putting the house together was her favorite part of the experience.
“All of our class really worked so hard to bring this to life,” she said. Sophia will play a clown, in a room dedicated to coulrophobia, or the fear of clowns.
The haunted house has six rooms, each centered around a different phobia.
Vivienne Culver, 14, Poppy Christensen, 14, and McKenna Kelly, 13, all will be in the dentophobia room, or fear of dentists, and were gearing up to put on a petrifying performance.
Vivienne said decorating the room was “so much fun” and was looking forward to putting her acting skills to good use — she played Mrs. Wormwood in Anderson School’s April production of “Matilda the Musical.”
McKenna enjoyed getting inside the historic school house and said she felt a jumble of nerves and excitement for Friday night.
All four girls agreed that they were ready to get scary.
“Us eighth-graders are going to go out with a bang,” Vivienne said. “We’re going to have a great year with D.C. and Halloween. It’s going to be so much fun.”
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
