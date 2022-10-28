Let the news come to you

After a two-year hiatus, the 8th grade Anderson School class is eager to scare, scream and spook unsuspecting residents of Gallatin County.

For almost three decades, the 8th graders at Anderson School have put together a haunted house in the nearly century-old Little Red Schoolhouse on South Cottonwood Road.

The theme of this year’s resurrected haunted house is “House of Phobias,” and aims to scare even the bravest.


