When he started doing sound in 1997 for the bands he was part of, Drew Fleming didn’t imagine he’d still be in the sound booth 23 years later.
“It didn’t seem like it was a sustainable job that could support a family, but it’s very much that,” Fleming said.
He’s the technical director and production manager at the Rialto, and will do the same job at the ELM once it opens.
Fleming’s job is part sound engineering, part hospitality. Lots of musicians travel with a sound engineer, and Fleming said once the show starts, a lot of his job is helping support those folks.
“We’re here to get them what they need,” he said. “I’m there to solve problems if and when they come up.”
Doing sound for his bands led to a job with Moon over Montana, a company that does sound and site builds at music festivals. Fleming then spent almost a decade working at the Willson as the assistant tech director.
Two years ago, when the Rialto reopened and began hosting shows again, Fleming was asked to come on board. When the Missoula-based entertainment company Logjam Presents took over booking at the Rialto in the fall of 2019, he was asked to stay on the team.
After two decades on the job, Fleming said his favorite part of a show is seeing the audience react to the music.
“I try to take the moments in right when the show gets started,” he said. “The light hits, the sound hits ... it’s about the experience.”
Fleming said he’s especially thankful to his mentors throughout the years and to Logjam, a company he said he’s proud to be a part of.
“I owe a lot to the people that trained me,” he said. “It’s never a one man show.”
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.