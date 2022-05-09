Some areas of Gallatin County saw over a foot of snow after Sunday evening’s storm. With cooler temps still forecasted, more snow could be on the way this week.
After a sunny start to last week, the weekend ushered in cool and wet conditions that culminated in a Sunday evening snowstorm.
The amount of snow received around the area varied. Some parts of Gallatin County barely got a dusting, while others like the Bozeman Pass saw near white-out conditions.
The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport only got about an inch Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Around town, Bozeman saw about 4 to 8 inches.
The foothills of the Gallatin Range received a reported 13 inches of snow, said Scott Coulston a NWS meteorologist in Great Falls.
“That was definitely the highest report we had and an outlier for the area,” Coulston said. “But lots of places did end up receiving quite a bit of snow.”
The cooler, moist weather isn’t going to let up — at least not during the work week, Coulston said.
“Through Friday night we’ll see periods of precipitation moving through,” he said.
Some of that could be snow as evenings cool off, but mid-week is forecasted to see rain and even some thunderstorms.
Tuesday’s high temperature should be around 49 degrees, Wednesday could get as warm as 54 and Thursday could reach around 51 degrees during the day.
Friday will cool down — a high of 49 is forecasted during the day — and may see rain, mixed with snow, in the evening.
After next week, temperatures should warm up again and get drier, Coulston said.
Snow in May is not atypical for southwest Montana, but it’s been cooler than usual.
April was the fourth coldest on record for the Bozeman-area and relatively snowy, helping to boost snowpack levels.
While snowpacks are still behind, Coulston said every little bit helps, especially if temperatures stay cool.
“The tricky part is that with warmer temperatures it’s questionable how much (new accumulation) will last in the mountains,” he said. “... A rainier system would just run into the rivers and doesn’t accumulate snowpack.”