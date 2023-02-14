Let the news come to you

R-Y Timber Inc. is shutting down its sawmill in Livingston about a week after a structure fire broke out at the site, the company’s general manager confirmed on Tuesday.

R-Y Timber General Manager Dan Richards said a structure fire destroyed the yard’s planer — a tool that smooths boards into lumber — on Sept. 12. That set operations back, but the company immediately decided to rebuild.

The company was four to five weeks away from starting up a new planer when another fire sparked in the early morning hours on Feb. 7. This time, the flames damaged the mill itself, taking out the roof, according to Richards.


