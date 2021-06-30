Independence Day celebrations are back in force this holiday weekend, but the looming threat of fire has led to some cancellations.
Both Gallatin and Madison counties passed measures that ban or partially ban the use of fireworks. Gallatin County’s emergency ordinance bans the use of fireworks in the Big Sky and West Yellowstone High Fire Hazard areas, while Madison County’s resolution bans the usage of fireworks countywide.
Meanwhile, many events that were cancelled last year — like the Livingston Roundup Rodeo — return for 2021. Others, like the fireworks show that’s happened at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds in the past, won’t return.
A combination of fire danger and bans has prompted some events, like Big Sky’s free Fourth of July performance by the Tiny Band, to cancel fireworks displays. The July Fourth Fireworks Extravaganza in Virginia City is effectively canceled following the passing of Madison County’s resolution.
Here’s a list of the other Independence Day events in and around Gallatin, Madison and Park counties.
n River Rock fireworks show, Belgrade — Fireworks retailer Mortar Mayhem is hosting a fireworks display at River Rock at 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
n The Tiny Band, Big Sky — The Big Sky Arts Council is hosting a free show by the Tiny Band at the Big Sky Town Center on the Fourth of July. This will be the sixth time the band has played in Big Sky on Independence Day. The show was supposed to include a fireworks display, but due to fire concerns that has been canceled. The park opens at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7:15 p.m.
n Reach Race for Independence, Bozeman — The 14th annual Reach Race for Independence will be taking place on the Fourth of July. The race offers a 10K, 5K and 1K sign-up option, with the earliest race starting at 8 a.m. The race will start at the Reach Work Center on the north Bozeman trails. A virtual option is also available, with runners given the option to choose their own trail.
n Fourth of July Car Show, Ennis — The Sportsman’s Lodge Restaurant and Casino will host a free car show in Ennis on Independence Day. The event begins at 9 a.m. and will end at 1 p.m.
n Freedom Celebration 2021, Ennis — Puppies for Patriots of Montana is hosting a sprawling event at the Ennis Lions Club Park. Festivities kick off with a parade beginning on Main Street starting at 9 a.m., followed by a performance from Robert Perry at around noon.
n Livingston Roundup Rodeo, Livingston — The Livingston Rodeo Roundup returns for its 94th year and takes place July 2-4. The multi-day event kicks off with a parade starting at 3 p.m. on Friday. The Roundup Rodeo takes place Friday-Sunday at the Park County Fairgrounds at 8 p.m. with a fireworks display after each show. Tickets are sold out for the event.
n Livingston Depot Festival of the Arts, Livingston — The 33rd annual Depot Festival of the Arts is a multi-day event from July 2-4. The festival features a juried show with artists from across Montana and the West. This year’s festival plays host to a special exhibit, “Invisible Boundaries,” a traveling multimedia presentation curated by the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Festival hours are 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sunday.
Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.