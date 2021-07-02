LIVINGSTON — The Independence Day parade was back with a bang for its 95th year here after a cancellation last year due to the pandemic.
The Friday afternoon parade boasted the essentials that have marked the Livingston parade for almost a century now, including horses, cowboys, bagpipers, floats galore and thousands of people lining almost 10 city blocks.
By the morning of the parade, more than 70 organizations had signed up for a spot in the procession, including a COVID-19 themed float from Livingston Health Care, a group of Rodeo queens riding their trusty steeds and a giant blue eagle wearing a MAGA hat.
Gov. Greg Gianforte and Sen. Steve Daines were spotted waving and smiling their way down the parade route.
Feigel, who has been a part of the Livingston parade planning for the past nine years, said it’s a wonderful feeling to hold the event again this year after being unable to hold it in person last year. The benefit of the parade to local businesses is even more important after the pandemic, she said.
“It’s always businesses first and whatever we can do to increase their bottom line and help them through the leaner months,” she said.
Jeff Galli of Campione at the corner of W. Callender Street and N. Main Street said it was his first parade as a business owner, having leased the building in August of last year. Campione took advantage of its prime spot on the parade route and set up outside order station with easy to-go food for parade goers.
“It’s a very meaningful parade for Livingston and a great comeback after last year,” Galli said.
Peterson said they were doing the best they could with a table selling drinks outside their establishment near N. Second Street and W. Callender Street, adding it was great to see the parade happen this year.
The heat, which leveled off at a high in the mid-90s, didn’t deter any parade goers.
Keith Hansen, who lives in the Livingston area, said everyone “knew (the heat) was coming” but he had expected there to be more shade.
“It’s great that people are getting together again,” Hansen said, adding that all of the people should be good business for local establishments.
This year, the parade’s organizers decided not to advertise. The Chamber of Commerce normally spends about $3,000 spreading the word on the event through radio, TV and print advertising. Feigel said by the time mask mandates and crowd restrictions started lifting across the state and county, the chamber decided not to spend the money to advertise.
“We didn’t advertise this year, we wanted to do a hometown show,” Feigel said. “But I can guarantee it will be a packed house whether or not we advertised for it.”
An estimated 10,000 to 12,000 people typically show up for the 4th of July parade, more than the roughly 7,500 people who reside in Livingston.
“Livingston is always known to be a good parade and a good rodeo,” said Trish Riis of Bozeman.
Riis had family visiting from Seattle and decided to bring them to the parade and the rodeo later this weekend. She said it was the perfect timing to come to the area with events taking place and businesses opening up again.
Although the parade was still held, the pandemic had an impact on the parade in other ways. To help with social distancing and to keep people from flooding into shops, the parade also doubled the amount of port-a-potties for the parade route, Feigel said.
Parade organizers also struggled to find volunteers. The Chamber of Commerce aims to have about 48 volunteers walking as banner carriers in the parade and stationed throughout the streets as safety monitors.
“Volunteerism during COVID kind of dwindled, and the people who are older who might have volunteered, I don’t know if they’re too afraid to come and volunteer or what,” Feigel said.
This year, Feigel enlisted members of her family to fill in shortages and it wasn’t until Thursday that the group had about 44 volunteers signed up.
“We love this parade, and this town loves this parade,” Feigel said.
