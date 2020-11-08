She was supposed to start a different job, but a Post-it Nnote announcing a job opening on the Human Resources Development Council door caught Heather Grenier’s attention, 20 years ago.
“I was looking for something that I would be allowed to be involved in the community,” said Grenier, who took her current position in 2016 after several years working in the organization’s financial office and then directing the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
“And then what has kept me here forever is just the organization’s ability to be nimble and adapt, and just our overarching marching orders are to identify and adapt to the communities’ needs. And so what we’re doing is constantly evolving because our community is constantly growing and evolving and changing.”
On Sunday, Grenier will mark her 20th year working at the HRDC. During her tenure, Bozeman has gone through massive changes — most notably, the population boom that is likely to put Bozeman over the 50,000 mark once the 2020 Census is wrapped up.
Those changes haven’t come without growing pains, many of which Grenier and the HRDC work to address, like housing and food insecurity. Those issues have all become more complicated over the last two decades, but the growth isn’t all doom and gloom, Grenier said.
“It really is a big hill we have to climb, but the growth is also bringing in new partners and new people who can help work on a lot of those community issues too,” she said. “There’s nothing that we, as an organization, have done in the last 20 years that we’ve done independently. It’s always been with the partnership of many other people.”
There’s a lot the HRDC has done over the past two decades to be proud of. Grenier said one of the things that she’s proudest of is the West Edge Condominiums project, which allowed 83 people to become homeowners at prices exponentially lower than Bozeman’s market rate for comparable condominiums.
There were lots of hurdles involved in creating the West Edge Condominiums, and some of the funding was a one-time, not-easily-replicated source, but the impact it had on those people and families was big.
“We were able to make 83 homeowners for people who, previously, homeownership in Bozeman was never going to be an option for them,” Grenier said.
The HRDC and Grenier have overcome a lot of obstacles to continue to serve the Bozeman community, like saving subsidized housing that can’t be replicated, but Grenier said she thinks the organization and the community’s biggest hurdle — as well as the biggest triumph — is still to come. The HRDC is now working on plans to greatly expand its food resource center and to open Bozeman’s first year-round shelter.
“I think there will be many challenges ahead of us, but I think we have the strong community and all the right partners that are willing and capable to be able to respond to and adapt to whatever our community’s needs are,” she said.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.