The cover of the children's fiction book "Legend Keepers: The Partnership," which was written by Bozeman author and wildlife biologist Bruce Smith, is pictured above. It's the second book in a trilogy exploring the impacts of climate change on alpine biota.
Bozeman author and wildlife biologist Bruce Smith is pictured in a portrait above. Smith spent 30 years studying and managing large mammals for the federal government. Later on, he wrote several nonfiction and fiction books about science, conservation and outdoor adventure.
Before he plunged into children’s fiction, Bruce Smith penned lots of nonfiction books about science, natural history and outdoor adventure. They were largely inspired by his 30-year career studying and managing large mammals for the federal government.
One of Smith’s nonfiction books was titled “Life on the Rocks: A Portrait of the American Mountain Goat,” and it explored the biology, conservation history and behavior of the elusive alpine species.
Most people don’t spend a lot of time in alpine areas, and that means they aren’t always attentive to how environmental changes impact species like mountain goats. Smith spent three years studying the animals in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness, and his attachment to them never went away.
When Smith went on his book tour, he became dismayed that like the talks for his previous books, parents and grandparents weren’t bringing children to his speaking events, even though they were publicized as family presentations with lots of pictures of animals.
“I wanted them to know about this magnificent animal and where it lived, as well as the conservation challenges that confront it and other alpine species,” Smith said. “It just hit me at one point that I needed to write a story specifically for kids. I felt that fiction was the best way to do that.”
Smith ultimately hopes to nourish the aspirations and activism that he sees in young people, and he thought one way to do that would be to write a novel themed around the effects of the climate crisis on alpine biota.
“I would wrap the climate theme in this grand adventure that takes place at the roof of the world, and animals would be the main characters in that first book,” he said. In June of 2021, Smith published “Legend Keepers: The Chosen One,” with the intention of writing a trilogy.
The story follows the adventures of an orphaned mountain goat named Buddy, who gets rescued by a raven named Roark and is entrusted with the secrets of an ancient legend. There’s an analogy to environmental refugees — both animals and humans, Smith said.
“I thought that if I could present climate change through all the senses and the lives of the animals that live it every day, kids would relate to that,’” Smith said. “Children depend on animals for comfort, for inspiration, imagination and for art.”
The second book in the series was published on Saturday. It’s titled “Legend Keepers: The Partnership,” and this time, it ropes in a human character.
The story focuses on Garson Strangewalker — a sixth-grader who transforms from an introverted child into an environmental advocate. Buddy helps Garson develop a science project about receding glaciers, which is based on their adventures at a place called Shining Mountain.
Shining Mountain is a composite of different places Smith has been — from Mount Rainier, which is cone-shaped and has an ice-covered cap, to Glacier National Park and the Wind River Range. It represents “that last place we can go to that maybe is safe,” he said.
Most kids know about the climate crisis, and many are feeling the impacts of eco-anxiety, which is compounded by the perception that adults aren’t doing anything to help them out, Smith said.
That’s why he wanted to write a trilogy with a hopeful message, and Smith said that the third “Legend Keepers” book will explore some solutions to the conflicts presented in the first and second books. He’s in the process of writing it now.
Many of the world’s national parks were set aside as safe havens for wildlife, but it’s becoming more apparent that many reserves won’t be able to sustain the species into the future because of disappearing climates, according to Smith.
“That’s happening in the alpine faster than anywhere except at the highest latitudes in polar regions,” he said. “At the highest altitudes — like at the top of the Gallatin range or any other mountain range — the climate is warming two to three times faster than the global average.”
Smith plans to give talks about “Legend Keepers: The Partnership” at the Country Bookshelf in Bozeman and the Montana Book Festival in Missoula next month. People can purchase it at bookstores around town or order it online beginning on Aug. 30, he said.
