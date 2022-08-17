Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Before he plunged into children’s fiction, Bruce Smith penned lots of nonfiction books about science, natural history and outdoor adventure. They were largely inspired by his 30-year career studying and managing large mammals for the federal government.

One of Smith’s nonfiction books was titled “Life on the Rocks: A Portrait of the American Mountain Goat,” and it explored the biology, conservation history and behavior of the elusive alpine species.

Most people don’t spend a lot of time in alpine areas, and that means they aren’t always attentive to how environmental changes impact species like mountain goats. Smith spent three years studying the animals in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness, and his attachment to them never went away.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.