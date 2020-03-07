From where the spectators are standing, you can see the horse first, galloping at top speed and kicking up snow in its wake.
Then comes the skier, hanging on to a rope attached to the rider’s saddle, angling his or her skies toward the huge jump on the side of the course. As soon as the skier completes one jump, the horse is whipping him or her to the next. The skiers stay upright far more often than seems possible.
Each team tries to complete the course the fastest. When one team finishes in under 16 seconds, the crowd goes wild.
Big Sky Skijoring’s third annual Best in the West Showdown is a two-day event showcasing the adrenaline-filled sport with people of all ages and abilities competing. This year, 120 teams are racing the 700-foot course in five categories: junior, women’s, open, sport, novice and snowboarding.
Justa Adams, a Big Sky Skijoring Association board member, has organized the event for the last three years. She used to compete as a rider and was first introduced to the sport by a friend when she moved to Big Sky from Florida. She was hooked.
“There is nothing that could make me love Montana more,” Adams said.
Each year, the Big Sky event has grown in popularity and Saturday’s balmy weather helped bring out a crowd. But the event almost didn’t happen.
Skijoring competitions generally happen in February and March in Montana because the sport requires specific conditions. There needs to be snow, but not too much ice. However, so much snow had melted in the last week on the course, there wasn’t enough for skijoring. Six other competitions around Montana were cancelled over the last month for the same reason.
But organizers pushed to make it happen. Through in-kind donations and help from local businesses, Adams arranged for 300 truck-fulls of snow to be carried to the site. Crews worked over the last week to make the course what it needed to be for Saturday’s competition.
Julie Hodge said she appreciates the effort that was put in. Hodge’s two children and husband compete, sometimes on the same team and sometimes with others. She said there’s a real sense of comradery at these weekend competitions.
“I love what (Adams) brought to this community,” Hodge said.
Hodge’s husband, Greg Hodge, began skijoring 20 years ago. He’s a longtime Big Sky resident and had a friend who wanted to participate as a skier, so Greg volunteered to pull him on his horse. Now, Greg pulls his son Cody, a freshman in high school.
The Hodge’s daughter, Haley, 12, also competes. Greg said it does make him a little nervous to watch his kids skijor because anything can happen when snow and ice are involved. Haley had to bail off her horse after completing a run on Saturday, but Greg knew she’d be OK.
“She’s tough. She’ll be ready to get back on for her next run,” Greg said.
When watching the professional-level competitors race, it’s apparent the sport requires a lot of skill. Racers are penalized in their final score if they let go of the rope or miss the gates. Most try to keep airtime after jumps limited so they can finish faster.
Melissa Severin, a former ski racer and longtime rider, said you can tell someone is skilled at skijoring when their movements, both skier and rider, are fluid.
“There’s a real art to it,” Severin said.
Severin has been skijoring for years now and has sustained a few injuries. Last year, she had micro-tears in her ACL and hamstring and had to wear a brace for months. But as soon as she healed up, she was ready for more competition.
“It’s the biggest adrenaline rush,” Severin said.
