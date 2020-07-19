Some groups that support public access rights in the Crazy Mountains are opposing a proposed land exchange and trail reroute on the range’s eastern side.
“That access is there and has been there for decades,” said Kathryn QannaYahu, who runs Enhancing Montana’s Wildlife and Habitat. “The working group is banking on the public not understanding the process.”
QannaYahu said a recent proposal from the Crazy Mountain Access Project to swap thousands of acres and reroute a trail along the eastern Crazies could have short-term and long-term consequences on public access.
Members of the Crazy Mountain Access Project — a coalition of conservationists, ranchers, hunters and the Crow Tribe Executive Council — have partnered with the Yellowstone Club to deliver what Livingston hunter John Salazar called “a made-in-Montana compromise.” The project takes a collaborative approach to resolving access conflicts.
The agreement was officially presented to the public on July 11. It would involve the consolidation of approximately 30 square miles of public land between Sweet Grass Creek and Big Timber Creek and the construction of a new 22-mile trail connecting the drainages.
Landowners would give the Forest Service just over 5,200 acres of private land in the range’s interior. In exchange, the Forest Service would offer landowners just over 3,200 acres of public land around the range’s exterior.
The Yellowstone Club would pay for construction of the new trail, which would replace the East Trunk Trail connecting Sweet Grass and Big Timber creeks.
The Yellowstone Club would also offer the Forest Service 558 acres along the Inspiration Divide Trail #8 in the Madison Range. In exchange, the Forest Service would grant the club 500 acres of expert ski terrain near Eglise Peak in the Madisons.
Members of the Crow Tribe would gain permanent access to Crazy Peak, a mountain sacred to Crow people.
The proposed land swap aims to resolve decades of contention over access on “checkerboard” public and private land parcels across the Crazies.
This unusual pattern of intermingled public and private land parcels dates back to the 1800s, when Congress sold individual parcels of land to the Northern Pacific Railroad. The railroad later sold the land to private landowners.
The Crazy Mountain Access Project plans to present the new proposal to the Forest Service after gathering public comments, a period that lasts until Aug. 7.
In the short term, QannaYahu worries certain people won’t be able to use the new proposed trail, as it would cross the mountains at a higher elevation. The current trail system was designed to cross terrain at lower elevations, improving accessibility in a range with especially steep terrain, she said.
Erica Lighthiser, deputy director of the Park County Environmental Council and a member of the Crazy Mountain Access Project, said the new trail would cross forests and meadows at a higher elevation, but it wouldn’t cross ridge tops or dangerous mountainous terrain.
“I can’t say it is any less difficult,” she said. “There’s tradeoffs both ways.”
In the long term, QannaYahu worries the proposed swap could undermine historical prescriptive easements.
When the public has been continuously and without interruption accessing a property for five years “in a manner that is open, notorious, and clearly visible to the owner of the land” and “hostile and adverse to the owner,” the public has a prescriptive easement — meaning people can access the area without permission from landowners.
QannaYahu and Lighthiser disagreed about whether prescriptive easements have existed on the trails involved in the proposed exchange.
QannaYahu said unperfected historical easements have existed on the trails since the 1940s, according to early railroad deeds and Forest Service maps. She said the Forest Service historically maintained public access along these trails, despite obstruction from private landowners.
QannaYahu published photographs of signs discouraging the public from using Forest Service trails that cross private property on her organization’s website. “The Forest Service has no easement to enter this private property,” a sign in one photograph reads.
According to QannaYahu, landowners have used other methods, like placing locked gates on trails, to keep the public out.
Lighthiser said because the easements have not been officially recorded, the only way to prove they exist is to take landowners to court — even though the trails appear on Forest Service maps.
“The end result is multiple years in court, lots of money, and an uncertain outcome,” she said. “It’s risky and expensive and is not the most viable solution to get access in the Crazies.”
QannaYahu said she doesn’t oppose land exchanges between government agencies and landowners in general. However, she said she opposes the exchange in the eastern Crazies because the public already has legal access on contested Forest Service trails.
“We just need the Forest Service to do their job,” QannaYahu said. “Landowners started a campaign of obstruction.”
QannaYahu also worries the project supporters would go through Congress rather than the Forest Service to get the swap done. She said this undermines the environmental review and public comment that is required in the Forest Service process.
Lighthiser said project members plan to pursue both options.
“Either process requires environmental review,” she said. “We don’t want to circumvent any public process.”
Brad Wilson, founder of Friends of the Crazy Mountains, said he opposes the proposed swap. He said he thinks the Forest Service is avoiding litigation, even though landowners are illegally blocking public access.
“I believe in property rights, but when you illegally lock gates and stop people from using historic trails, that’s criminal…If the Forest Service had done their job to begin with, this wouldn’t be a problem,” Wilson said. “I don’t care what they put in the window dressing. The facts are the facts.”
