Susan Wicklund Fund, MSU

The Susuan Wicklund Fund display at a tabling event on Nov. 1 at Montana State University.

 Courtesy of Kate Kujawa

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Abortion rights advocates and providers are preparing for the upcoming Montana Legislature and navigating the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

Nicole Smith, executive director of Missoula’s Blue Mountain Clinic, said advocates would continue fighting against political interference in health care and had drafted a proactive policy agenda for next year. Blue Mountain Clinic is one of the state’s few abortion clinics.

“As we continue the work of advocating for our patients’ constitutional right to make private medical decisions, we turn our attention to protecting access to abortion care in our state,” Smith said.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.