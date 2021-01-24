Speakers at Saturday’s 12th annual Bozeman March for Life praised bills in the Montana Legislature aimed at weakening abortion laws and criticized the 1973 Roe vs. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision.
The student group Montana State University Students for Life organized the march along with a local chapter of the Knights of Columbus — a Catholic fraternal organization. Speakers included Laszloffy, the student group’s president Freeman Marshall, a spokesperson for Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Jeff Laszloffy, the CEO of the Montana Family Foundation.
“We know a person’s worth is not defined by their race or their sex or their genetic anomalies or birth defects or even whether or not they are wanted,” Laszloffy said. “The intrinsic value of each and every human being is defined by the fact that the creator of the universe not only made us, but he made us in his image.”
About 100 protesters stood outside the Gallatin County Courthouse and listened to the speeches before marching down Main Street toward Rouse Avenue. They held signs with phrases like “Choose Life,” “Pray to End Abortion” and “Save the Babies.” The annual march typically occurs around Jan. 20 — the day in 1973 when the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe vs. Wade affirmed the right to access abortion.
Marshall, who is from Seattle, said she supported a woman’s right to choose when she was younger, but later realized she opposed aborting pregnancies in their third trimesters.
“I came to the realization that life does in fact begin at conception and all humans do in fact deserve human rights,” she said.
Laszloffy said he’s hopeful the agenda to end abortion will advance during this year’s Legislature. The Montana Senate and House of Representatives, which now have broad Republican majorities, are backed by a pro-life governor, he said.
Legislators are considering several abortion-related bills. Laszloffy praised four of those bills on Saturday.
House Bill 136, sponsored by Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, R-Great Falls, would ban abortions after at 20 weeks of gestation or later.
House Bill 140, sponsored by Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell, would require medical providers to offer women an opportunity to view an ultrasound before performing an abortion, except during emergencies. Providers would be fined $1,000 for violating the provision.
House Bill 167, sponsored by Rep. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, would require doctors to provide infants born alive with medical care, even after a failed abortion.
House Bill 171, sponsored by Rep. Sharon Greef, R-Florence, would introduce new requirements for abortions induced through medications. Medical providers would have to distribute the drugs in person rather than through the mail. Doctors who violate the provisions could face felony charges.
Laszloffy encouraged abortion opponents to make their voices heard until “the United States Supreme Court comes to its senses, recognizes the error of its way, and relegates Roe v. Wade in its entirety to the ashbin of history.”
“Every single life must be valued. Every single life must be protected from conception until death,” said John Durnal, who spoke on behalf of Daines at Saturday’s event. “It is important that we stand ready and push back against the new administration that seeks to undo the good work of the Trump administration in advancing the promise of life.”
At a Jan. 19 House Judiciary Committee hearing on HB 136, Laura Terrill, vice president of external affairs for Planned Parent Advocates of Montana, said a “one-size-fits-all” 20 week ban “leaves women in potentially dangerous positions and does nothing to protect their health.”
“Abortion later in pregnancy is rare and often happens under complex circumstances — the kinds of situations where the woman and her doctor need every medical option available,” Terrill said. “Health care providers oppose these kinds of laws because they prevent them from giving the best care possible in individual situations.”
Molly Wilmington, a local who attended Saturday’s march, said she wants to stand up for the unborn and support women who find themselves with unwanted pregnancies.
“I support nonprofits that support women and families,” she said. “There’s so much support in this community for families who are financially struggling. The No. 1 reason women say they want to abort is because they don’t feel they have a choice.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.