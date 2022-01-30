A crowd of about 150 people marched through downtown Bozeman on Saturday to protest the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade, carrying signs with slogans like “Thanks for choosing life,” “Women deserve better than abortion” and “Save the babies.”
After they rounded Main Street, the protesters gathered around the steps of the Gallatin County Courthouse. They heard remarks from several speakers and an occasional honk from passing cars.
Saturday’s March for Life in Bozeman was organized by the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic family and fraternal organization, and Students for Life, the anti-abortion student group at Montana State University. It came on the heels of the national March for Life in Washington D.C. on Jan. 21, and a week after the 49th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.
Speakers at Saturday’s event included MSU Students for Life president Freeman Marshall, local Knights of Columbus council leader Joe Valletta and area resident CJ Moll, who shared his story of adoption. Montana’s Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines did not attend, but a spokesperson from his office read aloud his letter to the crowd.
“For the first time in a generation, we have an opportunity to reverse Roe. vs. Wade,” said John Durnall, speaking on behalf of Sen. Daines. “I hope that you will join me in praying that the justices will uphold our founding principles that all life has the inalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It is our duty to raise our voices for the most vulnerable in our society.”
Moll said his birth mother was 16 or 17 years old when she became pregnant with him, and to this day, he doesn’t know why she didn’t have an abortion. He imagines it was because she had people in her life who genuinely cared for her and were with her when she decided to give him up for adoption.
“There are always challenges in adoption— there is always pain and hardship,” Moll said. “I am so incredibly thankful for my birth mom’s bravery. As the pro-life movement, it is so essential that more than just voting against abortion and standing at rallies like this, we care for women who are in the same situation as my birth mom, who are hurting, who are alone.”
Marshall said the anti-abortion movement is in a great place politically, and supporters are ready to take the issue back to the states. More can be done to support pregnant and parenting students and people facing unplanned pregnancies, she added.
People facing unplanned pregnancies do not need abortion to accomplish their goals, whether that’s finishing school or succeeding in their careers, but it is still important to support their physical, emotional and spiritual needs, according to Marshall.
“We’ve been preparing for Roe to be overturned for almost 50 years now, but there’s still so much work to be done,” she said. “I hope we can continue our efforts. We don’t consider this to be the end.”
Molly Wilmington of Bozeman, who attended Saturday’s March for Life, said women need to know that there are people to support them and that they are not alone.
“The No. 1 reason a woman seeks an abortion is because she feels like she doesn’t have a choice, and usually the No. 2 reason is because she is being pressured,” Wilmington said.
“By coming out publicly, we can show her that there are all these people who will support her, and she doesn’t have to choose death for her child,” she said. “She can choose life, and she can choose adoption or to raise the child, and there is so much support in this community for her.”
On the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade last Saturday, the Montana chapter of the National Organization for Women held a virtual live event in support of the Susan Wicklund Fund— Montana’s only statewide abortion fund.
The event featured remarks from Denise Juneau, the former Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction, and state Rep. Alice Buckley, a Democrat from Bozeman.
Lauren Gette-King, the vice president for political action for Montana’s NOW chapter, said at that event that while members have been celebrating the victory of the Roe v. Wade decision for the last 49 years, protection of the right to abortion and realistic and reliable access to it has not been experienced by all people.
“We know that pregnant people living in rural areas, those experiencing abuse or who are in abusive relationships, people of color, non-English speaking people and non-binary people all experience disproportionate burdens to accessing sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion,” she said.