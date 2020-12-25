The year was a hard one for 8-year-old Homer. He hadn’t seen his friends in what felt like forever. He wanted to talk with his aunts and uncles. He missed his grandma and asked her to write to him often.
He worried Christmas would be different this year.
Homer Thomas was writing not in 2020 but on Dec. 17, 1864.
“Well, Grandmother it is pretty near Christmas time and I don’t expect to get many things this year, for it is not like home, because old Santa Claus do not come out here to give children things, because he thinks all the children too smart to come to this old place,” Homer wrote.
Thomas wrote to his family back in Belleville, Illinois, describing life out west “where there is plenty of gold.”
Despite all that gold, Thomas’ family left Virginia City’s gold rush to start a ranch in the Gallatin Valley. Thomas describes the journey, the oddity of building a log cabin, the “mighty big price” of butter and how he missed his family back home.
“This was pretty early in terms of white or non-native settlement,” said Martha Kohl, outreach and interpretation historian for the Montana Historical Society. “You had the first big gold strike in 1862 and people started rushing in.”
But it wasn’t long before people realized not many struck it rich mining, instead the money was in providing food and resources to the rush of people coming in.
“The people who first came with the idea that they were going to mine, started settling on farms and ranches,” she said.
Kohl, who selected the letter for a recent Montana Historical Society newsletter, said she didn’t choose it for any particular reason but thought people might find it interesting.
She said some people have responded to it with comparisons of this year’s holiday though.
“This is certainly not the first holiday that people have spent far from loved ones, it’s not just our buddy Homer,” Kohl said. “… This is not the first time that people have been sad to be separated from family, this is part of our history.”
2020 has been a rough year for a lot of people here in Gallatin Valley. Like Thomas, people miss their friends, their grandparents and a sense of normalcy this holiday season.
But even Thomas, for all his world-weary ways after eight long years of living, had a little hope.
“Well, I can do without any nice toys this year, but I want you to save me some nice things so I can have them when I come back home,” he wrote.
For all his yearnings for Illinois, Thomas didn’t go back.
He lived with his parents south of Hamilton for at least eight years, moved to Livingston in 1883 to start a flour and feed business and eventually went on to establish the town of Monarch.
Thomas’s mother and father are both buried in the Bozeman cemetery.
“For all his writing at eight that he wanted to go home, he stayed in Montana,” Kohl said.
In Thomas’ letter to his grandmother, there’s the familiar longing to share a place with those you love, to connect in person again after a long separation.
“Grandmother, you come out here once to see us and see how you would like this country. There is plenty of big mountains around us about eight or 10 miles on each side of us,” Thomas wrote.
There are plenty of big mountains around us. There’s rivers and streams too. There’s the deep blue quiet of the gloaming. There’s the soft dawn of a new day, even if we’ve long since lost what day of the week it is.
Perhaps it’s a quiet holiday this year or maybe it’s just as it’s been in years past.
Maybe, like Thomas, there’s the hope of next year.
“Well, I must stop for this time. I will write every chance I get and I want you all to do the same,” he signed off.
