Thousands of people lined the main thoroughfare of Ennis for the annual Fourth of July Parade on Sunday morning, put on by the Ennis Chamber of Commerce.
After a mostly parade-less 2020, people from all around Montana and the nation were excited for a chance to get together and celebrate the country’s founding.
The parade was led off by a group of nine veterans flying the POW/MIA flag next to an American flag, Boy Scouts and bagpipers and drummers. Trailing after that was the grand marshal of the parade, the Madison Valley Woman’s Club, on a red-and-yellow horse-drawn carriage, classic cars flying American flags, a truck with a Qanon slogan painted on the back full of kids tossing candy and kids on a distillery float with squirt guns spraying the crowd on a day with a high temperature estimate of over 90 degrees. Some floats had live music or played Allman Brothers songs through speakers; another, the Madison River Auto Body float, did a NASCAR-style pit stop using an electric drill for a few kids driving a go-kart.
“The put on a nice show all the time,” said Dan Scholler of Ennis. Scholler was at the parade with his granddaughters and said he would likely go check out the Ennis car show afterwards. He goes to the parade every year.
Cars with plates from Montana, California, Oregon, Washington and beyond lined the highway into the town, which normally has a population of less than 1,000 people.
“I thought it was nice, not too long,” said Michele Mcneill, who drove down from Bozeman for the roughly hour-long celebration. “I liked it a lot.”
Michele’s daughter Riley said her favorite part of the parade was the horses. Horses were part of several floats in the parade, and there were mules carrying packs, too.
Grandma-and-grandson duo Julie Thornton and Willy McConnell said the parade was a fun way to show some love to the country.
“It’s a beautiful day, everyone is friendly,” said Thornton, who is originally from Georgia but who has lived in the area for more than a decade now. “We loved getting a flag and being patriotic.”
McConnell’s favorite part of the parade was getting a free ball to play with from one of the floats. Like Riley, McConnell was also a big fan of the horses.
