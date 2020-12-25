It was supposed to be a regular doctor’s appointment for Anna Shevlin, who was in her 26th week of pregnancy with her second child.
The day leading up to the August appointment was pretty routine. She did some chores around her house in Belgrade. Then she, her husband Travis and 8-year-old daughter Elizabeth went to have lunch.
Travis and Elizabeth took her to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital after that. They waited outside, per the hospital’s rules.
“They checked my blood pressure and it was really, really high,” the 39-year-old said.
Shevlin’s blood pressure was 190 over 110. Normal blood pressure is typically less than 120 over 80.
Shevlin was diagnosed with preeclampsia, a pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to other organs, most often the liver and kidneys, according to the Mayo Clinic. The complication can kill a mother and her baby.
“I think my first thought was I was worried about him because he was so early and not knowing how he would do,” Shevlin said.
Doctors immediately told her that she had to be flown to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings. The Bozeman hospital wasn’t equipped to handle a premature baby.
A medical helicopter took Shevlin to Billings on Aug. 18. Doctors there tried to stabilize her blood pressure until two days later when “they said they couldn’t control it anymore.”
Eli Shevlin was born Aug. 20 by cesarean section. He weighed 1 pound and 12 ounces, and was a foot long.
When Shevlin woke up from the surgery, she was on a ventilator in the ICU. A day later doctors removed the breathing device, and Shevlin would spend another seven days trying to stabilize her blood pressure.
Eli recovered faster than Shevlin.
“He did good. He was a rock star,” Shevlin said.
Doctors told Shevlin that Eli could be in the hospital for up to five months because of his level of prematurity.
Luckily, for Shevlin, the Ronald McDonald House in Billings opened a month prior after being shut down because of coronavirus. And after a short return to Belgrade, Shelvin went to Billings on Sept. 14 to be near Eli. She and Eli would stay there for the next three months.
Every day from about 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Shevlin would visit Eli in the hospital.
Travis, a truck driver, continued to work and went to Billings whenever he could — on trips that took him east, he’d stop by the hospital to see Shevlin and his second born child.
Shevlin’s mother helped take care of Elizabeth and her dogs half the week. Her father and stepmother helped with the other half.
During the time he was in the hospital, Eli had three blood transfusions. At first he couldn’t wear clothes because his skin was too thin. Doctors caught an infection early, and Eli was able to fight it off. And doctors recently surgically repaired two of Eli’s hernias.
Through it all, doctors told Shevlin that Eli is a “pretty normal kid.”
On Monday, Shevlin brought Eli home with a feeding tube.
Eli is 4 months old. His original due date was scheduled to be Thanksgiving.
He’s now 8 pounds and 10 ounces. At last measurement, he was 19 inches long.
Eli can make a “monster frowny face” and put on a “pouty lip.” He sleeps and acts like a 4-month-old baby.
His development is where a newborn should be four weeks after birth. Shevlin said he’s just a “happy go-lucky kid.”
“He’s done amazing growing,” she said.
Eli’s arrival was just in time for his sister Elizabeth’s ninth birthday on Tuesday. She got the gift she asked for — for her brother and mother to come home. The family went to Rib and Chop House, Elizabeth’s request, to celebrate the milestone.
Like most premature babies, Shevlin said, Eli has several doctors’ appointments scheduled. She said he has one more pending surgery that will require the family to go to Denver. The surgery will allow Eli’s skull to continue growing properly.
“Babies are remarkable healers,” Shevlin said.
Shevlin’s glad to be home. Elizabeth is on Christmas break, which gives the family time before having to get back into “the school routine.”
Shevlin imagines she’ll tell Eli when he’s older how amazing he was and how he went through so much and had to overcome it all. All kids are amazing, Shevlin said.
“They go through their own things,” she said. “But man, he had to fight so many things in his life.”
Shelvin said it’s a miracle that Eli is home in time for Christmas. But she wouldn’t say that Eli is a “Christmas miracle.”
“He’s been a miracle the whole time, to me,” she said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.