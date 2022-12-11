 Skip to main content
'A long process': Six months after Yellowstone River flood, Livingston residents continue rebuilding

Livingston, Rebuilding After Flooding
Downtown Livingston is pictured here on Dec. 8, 2022.

LIVINGSTON — With snow on the ground and wind blowing outside, Celeste Mascari walks through her 1901 home, pointing out the sub-floors, bottoms of walls removed, missing insulation, and temporary plumbing — all signs of where flood waters reached her home in June.

Mascari, whose business Chickadee Montessori School is also on her property, had damage to both buildings during the historic flooding that made the Yellowstone River break its banks and forced a temporary closure of Yellowstone National Park.


On the day of the flood, Mascari had around 13 students in school and sent them home as a precaution. As she sandbagged throughout the day, she watched the waters seemingly rising from the ground and entreating on her property from the stream near the back of her property.

Livingston, Rebuilding After Flooding
Celeste Mascari cuddles her cat, June, in her Livingston home on Dec. 8, 2022. Last summer floodwaters damaged both Mascari’s home and business. Her other cat, June’s brother Paku, was also lost in the flood.
Livingston, Rebuilding After Flooding
Celeste Mascari gives a tour of the damage done to her home on Dec. 8, 2022. Six months after the floods, Mascari is still dealing with the impacts. While her bathroom is being rebuilt, for example, she is showering at a friend’s house.
Livingston, Rebuilding After Flooding
Celeste Mascari pulls back a curtain in her home on Dec. 8, 2022, to reveal where she was forced to cut 8 inches of wall and insulation out due to flood damage.
Livingston, Rebuilding After Flooding
Gavin Clark, executive director of Park County Community Foundation, poses for a photo outside of the foundation's South Main Street office in Livingston on Dec. 8, 2022.
Livingston, Rebuilding After Flooding
A truck drives by the Ninth Street Bridge on Dec. 8, 2022.
Livingston, Rebuilding After Flooding
Celeste Mascari sits for a photo in the living room of her Livingston home with her dog, Teo, a 15-year-old rescue from Guatemala. Mascari’s home and business were both damaged in the June floods that swept through Livingston.

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

