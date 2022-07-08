In a hot housing market, a local resident opted against selling and instead donated a house she owned to a local nonprofit’s transitional housing program.
The anonymous donor gifted the 2,500-square-foot home to Family Promise of Gallatin Valley, which provides support for families experiencing homelessness.
The house in Belgrade is the 11th transitional housing unit owned or operated by Family Promise. It has a first floor ready for a family to move in and a basement, which can house an additional family after renovations.
The nonprofit plans to move in the first family within the next few weeks, said Christel Chvilicek, executive director of Family Promise.
“We have so many families on our waiting list that need housing. We’ll move in one family and figure out plans to get the second floor ready,” Chvilicek said.
With homes in the area selling fast, it was incredible that the donor decided to gift her house, Chvilicek said.
“This is a legacy gift we can use to serve families in this home for years and years to come,” she said. “Right now, we are seeing so many people selling their home because they can get that $800,000 cash in their pocket and this donor said, ‘No, I want to serve families.’ There’s not enough words to express the gratitude.”
The nonprofit also runs three emergency shelter locations, which can serve 18 families. The transitional housing unit is reserved for families leaving the emergency shelters, who might need a little extra time and have more barriers to gain housing, Chvilicek said.
Rent in transitional housing is at a below-market rate and based on the family’s income. It increases every six months, with half of it being placed in a savings account returned to the family when they leave the program. Families can stay up to two years.
“Our goal is if you can keep a family housed for two years, the chance of them returning to homelessness is very slim,” Chvilicek said.
Last year, the nonprofit had a donor reach out asking to purchase a home for their program, but this was the first time someone donated a home they already owned.
The donor, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Chronicle she had given financially to Family Promise for several years. The donor has lived in Bozeman since 2014, but spent over 40 years as a teacher in Great Falls and was impressed by Family Promise’s children-focused programs, including its Rising Stars Early Learning Center.
Years ago, the donor had purchased a house for her brother to live in and then eventually turned it into a rental property. She began thinking of selling the property recently and instead thought of Family Promise.
When Chvilicek first heard of the donation, she didn’t believe it.
“The work we do is really hard, but it makes such a difference,” she said. “To have a person be able to make this choice, it was inspirational, and I hope it inspires more people to make a difference and figure out how to contribute to this housing crisis we’re seeing.”
Family Promise is already seeing some of those “ripple effects” of kindness, according to Chvilicek.
American Land Title Company waived the escrow fee and Hunter Home Inspections waived the cost of the inspection, creating a zero-cost transaction for the nonprofit.
“We hope we can keep this alive by seeing if we can get people to help us with the remodel (of the basement),” Chvilicek said, adding it’s expected to cost from $25,000 to $30,000 to build walls and cut out egress windows.