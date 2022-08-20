When Jacquie Love met Rose Mary Ryan, they were strangers.
Ryan was newly widowed, and had moved to Bozeman. Love was there to help, and to be a companion. They became fast friends, family even.
Less than a year later, Love needed Ryan.
Love’s husband, Eric, died in a multi-car pileup outside of Billings in July. The couple had been married for three years. She survived, but had serious injuries.
The relationship began with Love providing companionship and motivation for Ryan. Their roles have now reversed, with Ryan stepping in to support Love while she recovers from her injuries.
The duo’s relationship began through the Bozeman nonprofit Befrienders, an organization that pairs seniors with limited social interaction in the Gallatin Valley with volunteers to provide time and companionship.
It’s hard to tell that Ryan and Love have known each other for only a year. They’re thick as thieves, sharing and guarding the secrets of their lives.
“I've had a very rich life, and it gets richer every time that we get together,” Ryan said.
Ryan and Love’s relationship quickly burst through the typical boundaries of a Befriender pairing. The program requires that a volunteer spend an hour a day once a week with a senior.
The duo started spending every day together. Ryan, a Brooklyn native, lived right around the corner and wanted to learn to knit — something that was right up Love’s alley.
The plan was to knit nine hats for Ryan’s family for Christmas. Ryan said she couldn’t work into the night because that is when she would make mistakes.
She would often call Love asking for help to make sure the hats were done on time, or to correct her late-night knitting.
Ryan said she had issues getting out of her chair when she first met, but Love was her motivator, pushing and challenging her to be more active.
“She challenges me,” Ryan said. “That's what I like. I mean, I complain all the time, right? But it's good for me.”
Now, Ryan can walk over to Love’s house around the corner freely. She’s picked up line dancing at the senior center, too. Love said that Ryan has come a long way — at one point the senior center was “too senior” for her.
The pair now have a shared experience beyond their strong friendship.
Ryan lost her husband a year and a half ago to COVID-19. They had known each other since they were teenagers, and had been married for 56 years. It was around then that she moved to Bozeman.
Love helped her through that time when they first met. Now, Ryan keeps an open door and phone policy, meaning anytime Love needs her she is there.
Ryan is like a mom away from home for Love.
“After this happened, for me, that's even more important to know. Even though I've had a lot of people around me. They're not always people that I can cry or talk honestly to,” Love said.
Ryan said that she loves waking up in the morning and getting a phone call from Love. She checks in with her like “an old grandma,” asking if she’s okay.
If not, they stay on the phone.
“You know, she's been great, saying, ‘You don't get over it, you just gotta get through it,” Love said.
