Cadets of Montana State University’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps paid tribute to the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on Monday morning.

To remember the first responders who ascended the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, the cadets incorporated a symbolic ‘stair run’ into their physical training, running 24 sets of stairs — twice — in Bobcat Stadium.

“We’re out here honoring the soldiers, first responders, the families, men and women that all sacrificed their lives,” said Michael Shannon, MSU senior and ROTC master of fitness. “That doesn’t ever go away, and we live with our American history.”


Laurenz Busch can be reached at 406-582-2633 or lbusch@dailychronicle.com.

