Montana State University ROTC cadets stand in formation after running up and down every set of stairs in Bobcat Stadium on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in remembrance of the terrorist attacks on the same date in 2001.
A Montana State University ROTC cadets catches his breath after running up and down every set of stairs in Bobcat Stadium twice on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in remembrance of the terrorist attacks on the same date in 2001.
Cadets of Montana State University’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps paid tribute to the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on Monday morning.
To remember the first responders who ascended the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, the cadets incorporated a symbolic ‘stair run’ into their physical training, running 24 sets of stairs — twice — in Bobcat Stadium.
“We’re out here honoring the soldiers, first responders, the families, men and women that all sacrificed their lives,” said Michael Shannon, MSU senior and ROTC master of fitness. “That doesn’t ever go away, and we live with our American history.”
On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked four planes. Two of them were flown into the twin towers, one into the Pentagon, and one — subverted by passengers — crashed into a field in Pennsylvania. In a matter of hours, 2,977 people lost their lives, not including the 19 hijackers.
Even more have died from health-related issues after exposure to toxins at ground zero.
As members of the ROTC, cadets receive training to prepare themselves for careers in the armed forces while studying their respective majors. Some of them may well have lifelong careers in the military, and the balance between honoring those who have been lost and their commitment to serve was clear in the predawn hours of Monday morning.
“They’re joining something where they’re going into trouble, where most people are running away,” said Lt. Col. Christopher L’Heureux, professor of military science, connecting the symbolism of stair run. “Those first responders ran up into danger while helping others get out, and no matter what they do in the Army [or] the Air Force, they’re doing the same thing, on a different scale.”
In an interview, L’Heureux recalled his memory of that fateful day. At the time, stationed in Baumholder, Germany, he was summoned to an officers meeting while prepping a 30-truck convoy that would depart soon.
“We were afraid, we were concerned that someone was going to attack us... Nobody was really sure what was going on and so we delayed driving,” he said. “Then things got serious, so we had [guarded] gates and they started handing out ammunition.”
Twenty-two years later, he finds himself in Bozeman, now the head of the MSU Department of Military Science-Army ROTC.
When the cadets had finished running and the sun had begun to rise over the eastern corner of the Bobcat Stadium, L’Heureux did what he perhaps does best: he encouraged his cadets. Bluntly reminding them of their commitment and those for whom they ran that morning, he walked through their neatly filed rows, concluding the memorial before a moment of silence.
“The first responders that ran into the twin towers... you are embarking upon the same thing, you’re on that same journey,” he said. “Running those stairs is symbolic of running into the threat not away from it, not everyone can, or everybody will, but you volunteered to take that first step and you should be proud of that.”
