When he was just out of high school, Steve Johnson said he knew he was destined to be a railroader. He found himself with his young family living in Glendive, a town established by the Northern Pacific Railway.
At the end of December, Johnson will retire from the Bozeman School District after serving as its deputy superintendent of operations for almost 35 years, a far cry from the railroading life he thought was for him.
“I joined the railroad because I thought that’s what I was supposed to do,” he said. “I learned real quick that’s not what I wanted to do.”
After his short-lived stint as a railroader, Johnson and his wife Dana, who married when they were 16, spent a year at a local community college. They then moved to Bozeman to attend Montana State University.
“I come from a blue collar family, no one in my family for generations had gone to college,” Johnson said.
During his 35 years with Bozeman Schools, he’s been a mentor to many, a reliable person filled with historical knowledge of the district and a dependable source for all school-finance related questions throughout the state.
“There’s not one thing in the Bozeman School District that he hasn’t been involved in or touched and that’s what’s going to be missed most,” said Lori Ross, who was Johnson’s assistant for 16 years before moving to the superintendent’s office. “He was involved in so many things and he can’t be replaced.”
Marilyn King, deputy superintendent of instruction, said he’s a historian for the district.
“He’s been the keeper of all of that knowledge and the relationships he’s built over time,” she said. “I see Steve as a builder.”
In conversations with district staff and board trustees who have worked with Johnson for years, people repeatedly highlighted his ability to listen and mentor those around him.
“One thing he was great at was listening to people and asking some tough questions,” Ross said.
School Board Chairperson Sandy Wilson said Johnson has been a mentor for her over the six and a half years she’s been on the board, adding he seems to take on that role naturally for many people.
It’s this network of relationships and trust that Johnson said is one of his proudest accomplishments.
“It’s a delicate thing, it can be destroyed quickly,” he said. “It takes constant care to make sure that those trusting relationships remain.”
Johnson, who says he played a “minor part” in building the town’s trust in the school district, has been an influential component of it, according to school board trustees, district administrators and staff.
“He believes in earning and maintaining public trust through transparency,” Wilson said. “He’s fiscally responsible for taxpayers while doing what’s right for kids. He may not say that directly, but you can tell that from his actions and his recommendations.”
When Johnson first arrived in the district in 1986, the district was having a hard time passing a levy and bond election. During a meeting with a community group on the Chamber of Commerce, he saw the business leaders had a lot of distrust with the district and how it was spending money.
“Over the years, that’s probably one of the things I’m most proud of,” he said of the relationships the district built with business owners during his time.
Johnson said without that trust — from city leaders, parents, labor leaders and employees, the district would not have been able to keep up with the growth the town and school district experienced in the last two decades.
“It takes more than one person to do that,” he said. “It takes a whole team to do that.”
In the last 35 years, the student enrollment grew from 4,138 to its highest in 2019 at 7,111 students. The district has also added four new elementary schools, two new middle schools and one new high school during that time.
“Over the years, he has definitely been very proactive as the district has grown, and he has a keen knack for identifying this growth along with a new facility that may be needed,” said Todd Swinehart, director of facilities.
Since the early 2000s, the district has used a consensus process during union contract negotiations and more contentious decisions. People throughout the district cite Johnsons’ calming presence and provoking questions as a contributing factor in the success of those many meetings.
Mike Waterman, director of business services, said Johnson has the ability to bring people together, something that has become rare as people have become more polarized.
“He’s such a bridge builder,” he said. “It’s a passion of his and it’s a really unique gift he has.”
Johnson said what made him initially stick with public education was the diversity within the job and the unknowns of each day.
“You can have the best laid calendar in the world and think I’m going to work on this, this and this, and then you have a gas leak at a school,” he said.
The unpredictability of any given day has certainly been seen this year.
Johnson said the COVID-19 pandemic and the administrative leave of Superintendent Bob Connors both gave him pause. He stopped to “make sure I wasn’t leaving the district in a bad spot.”
He said he’s been working on his transition out of the district for a while now, preparing people like King, Waterman, Swinehart and Casey Bertram. He said he felt good with where the district was in their hands and, ultimately, there would always be something to give him pause.
Johnson — whose plans include golf, fishing, camping and spending time with his wife, four kids and 12 grandkids — said he’s open to what the future will bring. He doesn’t know what yet but he said there will be something that will catch his interest, and his retirement from the district doesn’t mark the end of his professional career.
Perhaps it’s that openness and inquisitiveness that propelled the kid back in Glendive to Bozeman.
After he and Dana completed college at MSU, he and his family spent a few years in Helena, first while he worked with the legislative auditors and then the Helena School District.
When a position opened in the Bozeman School District, Johnson applied but the competition was steep. He initially lost out. But when the first person the district offered the position to declined, Johnson was the second pick.
“You think about all of these things and they all add up and they kind of drive you,” he said. “When I decided to leave the railroad and my supervisor told me I’d be back, that ‘You’re not a college guy,’ and being the second choice coming into Bozeman, those little things have driven me.”
While Johnson might not have been destined to be a railroader, he spent three-and-a-half decades building a network of trust, mentorship, and empathy.
“I always wanted to do the best that I possibly could,” he said. “I can honestly say I have thoroughly enjoyed every minute of what I do, of what I chose.”
