$4.5M federal grant awarded to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport By Juliana Sukut and Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writers Sep 18, 2021 The Department of Transportation's Airport Improvement Program this week awarded Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport a nearly $4.5 million grant.The airport plans to use the money for its Northside Expansion Project, which will move hangars for its two flight schools to the north side of the airport, said Airport Director Brian Sprenger.Ridgeline Aviation and Summit Aviation both use the north parallel runway for landings and takeoffs, Sprenger said. But the hangars for the two flight schools are housed on the south side of the airport, obliging the two schools to cross over the busy main runway. “So, they won’t have to cross over the main runway, which has become busier,” he said.Sprenger said groundbreaking is expected this fall and the project could finish by late summer or early fall 2022.The discretionary grant, awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration, is for airports with infrastructure improvement projects and grants are awarded to high-priority projects, Sprenger said.“This (project) reached the threshold,” he said.Some of the grant money came from the American Rescue Plan Act. The plan indicated that Airport Improvement Program grant awardees would receive 100% of the money from the federal government, eliminating the usual 10% local match in funding.The Bozeman airport has become increasingly busy this year, breaking several records for enplanements. That comes after a lull in airport traffic in 2020 due to the pandemic.In August and July, the airport saw a 44% and 45% increase respectively in passenger traffic compared to 2019 — which had been the airport’s busiest year on record with 1.57 million passengers. It was the 10th consecutive year the airport had beat its own records. The airport is on track to exceed that number this year. Year to date, the airport has seen just shy of 200,000 more passengers than this time in 2019, according to the airport’s records.September 2021 passenger numbers are expected to continue to be in record territory at approximately 130% to 135% of September 2019’s record level, according to the airport.Smaller airports, like Sidney-Richland Airport and West Yellowstone airport, rely on discretionary money from the Airport Improvement Program. The number of enplanements determines how much money they could receive on an annual basis.The pair of smaller airports lost a combined 8,000 enplanements in 2020.Both Sidney-Richland Airport and West Yellowstone Airport were in danger of losing discretionary money because of how an airport’s status is determined. The number of enplanements last year took a severe dip due to the pandemic. That nosedive would mean a change in status for the airport, from primary to non-primary.A downgrade in status would have meant losing roughly $1 million in annual funding.Walt McNutt, chairman of the board for the Sidney-Richland Airport, said that issue had been resolved, with the FAA now using enplanement numbers from 2018 and 2019 to determine an airport’s status and amount of money received for the Airport Improvement Program.Sidney-Richland Regional Airport should receive $1 million in discretionary money by October, McNutt said. That money, along with other future grants, will be used on a milling and resurfacing project for the airport's grooved runway. McNutt said that project would cost up to $10 million.The West Yellowstone Airport did not respond to a request for comment. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. 