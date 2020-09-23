The Bridger Foothills fire destroyed 68 structures, 30 of which were homes.
Mikaela Balkind, a fire spokesperson, confirmed the number Wednesday. It was first reported by ABC Fox Montana.
Balkind also said six additional homes and five other structures were damaged. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office initially reported on Sept. 8 that 28 homes were lost to the fire.
Temperatures Wednesday were expected to warm into the high 70s, with a chance of thunderstorms. Officials anticipated the storms would bring high winds and minimal rain. Winds could reach 50 miles per hour, lifting ash and forming clouds over the burn area, they wrote.
A fire weather watch was set to occur Thursday. Firefighters had contained 83% of the fire’s perimeter as of Wednesday morning. Its cause was determined to be lightning.
The closure area for the fire includes all Forest Service land extending south from the Bridger Bowl Ski Area and east from the Bridger Ridge Trail. All trails on the western side of the Bridger range, including the Bridger Ridge Trail, are open to the public.
The Forest Service urged people to be aware of hazards like falling trees, loosened soil, burned-out holes and loose boulders and logs.
