A 25-year-old Bozeman woman was killed Tuesday night after authorities believe the motorcycle she was riding on hit a cement curb on Jackrabbit Lane.
Kelsey Fitchett-Howard died at the scene of the crash, according to Gallatin County Chief Deputy Coroner Ben Burtch.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital, according to Belgrade Police Chief EJ Clark.
Clark said speed was “definitely a factor” in the wreck. He said the incident is under investigation and that police are waiting on medical reports to determine if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.
There were no other vehicles involved.
A caller reported the wreck around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.
Clark said a preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle was heading east on Interstate 90. He said it appeared the driver missed an exit and instead left the interstate at the onramp connecting to Jackrabbit Lane.
The driver then tried turning south onto Jackrabbit Lane. Clark said the motorcycle likely hit a cement curb that divides north and south traffic on Jackrabbit Lane, and that the driver likely didn’t see the curb in the dark.
“They hit that at a high rate of speed and lost control,” Clark said.
He said officers are still working on how the two on the motorcycle got turned around and why they were exiting via the entrance to the interstate. Clark said detectives are looking for any witnesses who can provide more information about what happened.
