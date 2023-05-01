An annual fundraiser for nonprofits in Gallatin County is returning and hopes to continue its streak of breaking donation records.
The Give Big Gallatin Valley is slated to come back for its eighth year, and will have more nonprofits and events than years prior.
The nonprofit fundraiser is slated to run from 6 p.m. May 4 to May 5 at 6 p.m.
One Valley Community Foundation has operated the fundraiser since 2015. Jill Ellwood, nonprofit programming and relations manager for One Valley, said the goal in the first year of the fundraiser was to raise $100,000 for nonprofits in the area.
This year’s goal is $3 million, which if met, would break the record amount raised last year.
Give Big Gallatin Valley earned over $2.8 million through donations during its 24-hour fundraising sprint last year. That milestone surpassed the previous record by hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The fundraiser has raised $11.4 million since its inception, and has broken its own financial record each year, Ellwood said.
“Every year we’re just astounded by the community’s generosity,” she said.
A higher financial ask comes largely from an increase in nonprofits in Gallatin County over the last year.
There are 250 nonprofits registered for the fundraiser this year, which Ellwood said was a large jump. She added that many of the newly-registered nonprofits likely already existed in the area, but had yet to receive IRS approval.
She said that nonprofits in the area view the event as crucial to continuing their work. The majority of nonprofits make most of their money during the holidays, particularly from Thanksgiving to the end of a year.
Incoming funding tends to slow during this time of year, she said, and the fundraiser helps to lessen the impact of financial downturns.
There will be over 90 events scheduled during the single-day fundraiser, where people can learn more about nonprofits throughout the county.
People can choose which nonprofit they want to give to online at www.givebiggv.org. Each nonprofit has a profile set up on the fundraiser’s website where people can make a donation, Ellwood said.
This year’s iteration of the fundraiser also has a new pool funding feature. Ellwood said that over the years donors had requested that there be the option for pool funding to support nonprofits throughout the area rather than donating to specific organizations.
That new feature will take donated money and distribute it evenly to nonprofits that have signed up to be a part of the event, she said.
“It’s a unique opportunity for donors to get to choose what kind of community they want to live in,” Ellwood said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.