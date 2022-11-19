Sam Van Wetter, Max Littlefield, Mary Noyes and Eliza Van Wetter, dressed as a turkey, a chef, a hunter and a turkey activist, pose for a photo before running the 15th annual Huffing For Stuffing Nov. 25, 2021.
Thousands of runners and walkers are expected to take to the streets of south Bozeman on Thanksgiving for the 16th Annual Huffing for Stuffing race.
The race is one of Bozeman’s most popular 5Ks and drew about 3,272 sign-ups last year, said Chloe Loeffelholz, the outreach coordinator for the Gallatin Valley Food Bank. Loeffelholz said they are trending toward a similar number of participants this year.
“It’s always exciting to see what the weather is like, really the day before,” Loeffelholz said. “I think a lot of folks make a gameday decision with whether or not they want to be outside on Thanksgiving morning.”
The event includes a kids fun run at 8 a.m., a 10K that starts at 8:50 a.m., a timed 5K at 9:10 a.m. and an untimed 5K that starts at 9:15 a.m..
The course starts at the Museum of the Rockies and winds through neighborhoods in south Bozeman.
Funds raised go toward the Gallatin Valley Food Bank. Loeffelholz said November is a big time of year for the organization because of the race, Can the Griz and the Thanksgiving holiday.
“It really builds on the momentum that the food bank generates this time of year,” Loeffelholz said. “People really want to give back during the holiday season, which is really lovely and it’s an easy way to go have fun, move a little bit, run if you want, to walk if you want, to volunteer if you want to and get into that community spirit on the holiday.”
Loeffelholz said the event has raised over a half-million dollars for the food bank since it began. She noted that this year, the food bank has seen an increase in people seeking out their services in the wake of inflated gas and food prices.
The food bank has seen more people come in every month, and also more people return more frequently than they normally do, Loeffelholz said.
Beyond raising money for the food bank, the race also helps to keep hunger in the minds of the community, Loeffelholz said.
“It’s hard to quantify community awareness of food insecurity but I think that is a big piece of it too,” Loeffelholz said.
Big Sky Wind Drinkers also help organize the event. More information about the race can be found at huffingforstuffing.com.
