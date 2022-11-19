Huffing for stuffing
Sam Van Wetter, Max Littlefield, Mary Noyes and Eliza Van Wetter, dressed as a turkey, a chef, a hunter and a turkey activist, pose for a photo before running the 15th annual Huffing For Stuffing Nov. 25, 2021.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Thousands of runners and walkers are expected to take to the streets of south Bozeman on Thanksgiving for the 16th Annual Huffing for Stuffing race.

The race is one of Bozeman’s most popular 5Ks and drew about 3,272 sign-ups last year, said Chloe Loeffelholz, the outreach coordinator for the Gallatin Valley Food Bank. Loeffelholz said they are trending toward a similar number of participants this year.

“It’s always exciting to see what the weather is like, really the day before,” Loeffelholz said. “I think a lot of folks make a gameday decision with whether or not they want to be outside on Thanksgiving morning.”


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

