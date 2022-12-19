Ben Burtch, a deputy with the youth and family outreach program, wraps a present while Deputy Berto Tapin helps Patrol Admin Assistant Barb Thomas wrap cut wrapping paper during Shop with a Cop on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
With a cart full of Lego sets, candles, socks, candy and other gifts for his family, Connor said he was most excited to wrap his gifts. He wanted to keep them a surprise.
Belgrade Police Officer Aaron Gillies shopped with Connor, who could barely see over the shopping cart, helping him go through a shopping list to snag the best presents for his mom, dad and siblings.
“It’s been so much fun,” Gillies said.
If the row of parked patrol cars with their lights on wasn’t a clue to people entering Walmart that something was up, the cohort of children and law enforcement officers meandering down aisles with full shopping carts sealed the deal.
The 11th annual Shop with a Cop event was in full swing.
The event, which began with the Bozeman Police Department and has grown to include the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Belgrade Police Department, pairs elementary and middle school kids with a law enforcement officer to shop for gifts for the students’ family. The students are picked by their schools, who try to identify kids who might not otherwise have the ability to buy presents for their siblings or family members.
This year, 34 children participated in the event. Each was greeted by Frosty the Snowman, who was hanging out with the deputies and officers.
Funding for the event is through the Bozeman Police Foundation, said Scott Vongehr, a community resource officer with the Bozeman Police Department.
This year, someone anonymously donated $10,000, in additional to about $7,000 raised by the general public, he said.
It meant that kids were able to buy presents for their family members, and their parents also got a Walmart gift card to later buy gifts for the child.
“There’s a lot of happy kids,” Vongehr said, adding the deputies and officers were having fun too.
Officers and deputies paired off with children between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Walmart to help them shop. After they were finished selecting gifts, the pairs went to the Bozeman Public Safety Center to wrap the gifts, play games and have pizza.
“There was a pretty loud Uno gaming going on,” Vongehr said just before noon. “The kids are having a blast.”
