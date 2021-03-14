All elk captured north of Belgrade as part of a multi-year brucellosis surveillance project tested negative for the bacterial disease, Montana officials announced last week.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks recently captured 100 female elk in the Horseshoe Hills as part of the department’s Targeted Elk Brucellosis Surveillance Project. The captures took place in a hunting district east of the Missouri River.
All the animals tested negative for brucellosis, an infectious disease that can cause abortion or the birth of weak calves in cattle, bison and elk. Radio collars were placed on 29 of the 100 elk. Wildlife managers want to track their movements for a year.
The brucellosis surveillance project is a joint effort between the Montana Department of Livestock and FWP to study the disease’s presence and movement among Montana’s elk herds. Wildlife managers also want to research how elk and livestock overlap on the landscape. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is supporting the work, officials wrote.
“Important on-the-ground work of this nature couldn’t happen without these partnerships,” said Kelly Proffitt, FWP’s research wildlife biologist, in a news release. “We also appreciate landowners who allowed these efforts to take place on their properties.”
Brucellosis can be transmitted when animals come in contact with the birth tissues and fluids of infected animals.
Animals that test positive for brucellosis don’t always carry or spread it, officials wrote. A positive result merely indicates those animals have developed antibodies from previous exposures. The antibodies can be measured with blood tests.
The state’s surveillance project isn’t limited to the Horseshoe Hills. Wildlife managers recently captured another 100 female elk near Ashland with help from a helicopter.
That work occurred in a hunting district south of Highway 212.
All elk captured near Ashland also tested negative for brucellosis. Radio collars were placed on 40 of the animals. Wildlife managers want to track their movements for three years.
“The Department of Livestock appreciates the partnership with FWP and the information and knowledge gained through this collaboration,” said Eric Liska, the brucellosis program veterinarian with the Montana Department of Livestock, in a news release.
State officials fear losing Montana’s Brucellosis Class Free status. This could occur if two or more herds of cattle are found to be affected with the disease within a two-year period. Losing the class-free status would force testing of livestock exported from anywhere in the state.
Right now, testing of domestic bison and cattle for brucellosis is only required in southwest Montana’s Designated Surveillance Area. The area’s boundaries are established through the surveys of wild elk, which occur annually.
The DSA stretches across Park, Gallatin, Madison and Beaverhead Counties.
Before 2000, brucellosis had been documented among elk in areas south of Three Forks and Ennis. More positives were later detected around those districts. FWP expanded surveillance efforts, initiating a targeted surveillance program in 2011.
Surveillance of wild herds between 2011 and 2015 indicated brucellosis prevalence could range from 0% to 53% across the seven southwest Montana study areas, according to the project’s report.
In 2018, one elk in the Tendoy Mountains west of Dillon tested positive for brucellosis exposure. Capture efforts in the Tendoys and the Bangtail Mountains northwest of Livingston in 2019 revealed no positives. The same year, a cow on a Madison County ranch tested positive.
In February 2020, two elk tested positive for exposure to brucellosis in the Ruby Mountains west of Virginia City. This prompted a DSA boundary change.
