About 100 acres near Big Sky caught fire Thursday afternoon not far from where forest officials were conducting a prescribed burn.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest said in a news release that the fire is on the east side of the Gallatin River near the Porcupine Trailhead, about a mile south of the junction of Highways 191 and 64.
The fire is more than a mile from the Porcupine prescribed burn, which officials were conducting earlier on Thursday. It appears the wildfire is connected to that burn, but the Forest Service said an investigation is underway.
Marna Daley, a spokeswoman for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, said fire engines from Big Sky Fire Department, Yellowstone Club Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service are responding to the blaze. Montana Department of Natural Resources is helping with suppression resources and a helicopter.
The Bozeman Ranger District was conducting a prescribed burn in the Porcupine Creek drainage near Big Sky to regenerate aspen stands and reduce fuels, according to a separate news release from the Forest Service. The release said fire personnel was coordinating with local agencies and health, fire departments and private landowners before beginning the burn. It also said burning would only take place if conditions were optimal.
Daley said that the prescribed burn effort has stopped because “crews are responding to the suppression need.”
The wildfire is more than a mile from the prescribed burn, according to the Forest Service, and officials are investigating how it started.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.