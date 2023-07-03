Let the news come to you

Montana historical sites, societies and museums, like the “Queen of the Prairie” Fort Peck Theatre, will see more than $10 million in grant funding for more than 40 preservation projects around the state.

The Montana Department of Commerce announced the grant awards Thursday that are going to be sent to more than 30 communities, according to a department press release.

“It is important for us to showcase our state’s rich history, as well as the culture and heritage that created Montana as we know it today,” said Director of the Montana Department of Commerce Scott Osterman in the release.


