NCAA Memphis Basketball

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway argues a call against Florida Atlantic on March 17 in Columbus, Ohio.

 Associated Press

An NCAA infractions panel handed a three-game suspension to Memphis coach Penny Hardaway on Wednesday for recruiting violations tied to two in-home visits with a prospect two years ago.

The penalty follows a negotiated resolution in December that allowed the school to resolve the case and begin probation while one individual challenged the level of charges from the allegations. That turned out to be Hardaway, the former Memphis and NBA star who was charged under rules governing head-coach responsibility for conduct within their programs.

An assistant coach first visited the prospect from Dallas in September 2021 at his home, followed by Hardaway roughly two weeks later. NCAA rules prohibited in-home visits for juniors except for April of that year, with those visits supposed to take place at the prospect’s current school.


