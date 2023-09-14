NBA Board of Governors Silver Basketball

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver answers questions during NBA All-Star weekend on Feb. 18 in Salt Lake City.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — The NBA took steps Wednesday to try to ensure that its star players appear in more games, particularly nationally televised matchups and the in-season tournament that is being added this year.

The league's board of governors approved a new player participation policy that will take effect for this upcoming season, replacing the player resting policy that was implemented prior to the 2017-18 season. The new rules focus primarily on star players — someone who has been an All-Star or on the All-NBA team in any of the prior three seasons. There are 50 players who fit into the star category.

"It's a shared view by everyone in the league, it's not just coming from the league office," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. "I think whether it's our teams, our players association, individual players, I think there's an acknowledgement across the league that we need to return to that principle that this is an 82-game league. ... I think there's a statement of principle that if you're a healthy player in this league, the expectation is that you're going to play."


