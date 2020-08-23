BOISE — Idaho has completed 100 infection-control surveys of nursing homes since March, and while 44 found no deficiencies, the other 56 did.
“A lot were minor,” said Tamara Prisock, administrator of the Division of Licensing and Certification for the state Department of Health and Welfare, with many of them involving citations for how staffers used personal protective equipment. “But we did have six facilities where their infection control systems, there were so many deficient practices in their infection control protocols and the way they were being executed that we found, or federal surveyors found, that residents were in immediate jeopardy,” Prison told the state Board of Health and Welfare last week. “And that those infection control practices needed to be corrected immediately.”
Idaho has 82 nursing homes; every home has now been surveyed at least once, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in March ordered to happen by July 31. Prisock said Idaho met the deadline, though it got a slow start because the state initially lacked PPE for inspectors. Federal surveyors stepped in to help. Six “immediate jeopardy citations” were issued.
“Some of the major areas of concern that we’ve been finding,” she said, included “failure to isolate or cohort residents that have COVID-19. Some facilities are leaving COVID-positive residents mixed in with other residents, which of course creates risk of the virus spreading.”
All nursing homes with violations were cited. Those with minor violations were required to submit a plan of correction and then to demonstrate how the deficiencies have been fixed.
“When they complete their plan of correction and notify us and CMS that they consider themselves to be back into compliance, that’s what triggers my division to go back in and do a follow-up survey that actually confirms they are back into compliance,” Prisock said.
For the serious violations, she said, “We’re staying in very close contact with those facilities as well as connecting them with resources from the CDC and CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) to come in and help them shore up their infection control processes.”
In addition to intermixing of COVID-19-positive patients with other residents, the concerns identified in the surveys included rotating staff in and out of areas where COVID-positive residents are treated, rather than assigning specific staffers only to those areas; and deficiencies in how staff and outside providers and visitors were being screened as they entered the homes.
More minor citations involved inadequate training on “donning and doffing” and properly disposing of masks and other PPE; and hand hygiene violations. “We know it’s so important to keep washing your hands practically after doing anything if you’re working in a facility,” Prisock said.
All the facility surveys are public record and are posted on the division’s website, though there’s a substantial delay before they show up there; those that find deficiencies aren’t posted until the correction plan is approved.
The CDC required an initial survey of every Idaho nursing home’s infection control practices by July 31, and now is requiring additional inspections of homes that have COVID-19 outbreaks among members or staff.
Prisock’s division also oversees two other types of long-term care facilities in Idaho: Intermediate-care facilities for the intellectually disabled; and assisted living facilities.
During the pandemic, ICF inspections were suspended, except for complaint investigations involving immediate risk of harm to residents. Regular surveys of those facilities by have now resumed, Prisock said.
“For assisted living facilities, once … the state moved into Stage 4 of reopening, then in the assisted living facilities program we did resume survey activity, however it’s somewhat modified,” Prisock said. “We’re doing regular survey activities in facilities that have no outbreaks. And in the areas and communities or facilities that do have outbreaks, we are still narrowing the survey activity to just complaint investigations that allege immediate harm.”
Prisock said her division has been having regular calls with assisted living facilities and working with them in concert with public health districts, as well as setting up a hotline to help them with coronavirus-related concerns. “Those facilities have not received any assistance from the federal government, so we’re kind of trying to fill that gap and help assisted living facilities get through the pandemic,” she said.
Linda Hatzenbuehler, a state Board of Health & Welfare member and the retired dean of the Idaho State University Division of Health Sciences, asked Prisock about the correlation between survey results and COVID-19 incidence at Idaho long-term care facilities.
Prisock said that’s an “excellent question, and it’s one that I think about all the time.”
Prisock said she does see a correlation for the small number of nursing homes with serious deficiencies. But at those facilities with minor citations, she said her observation has been that COVID-19 incidence “seems to be more reflective of the community that that facility is in. So whatever we’re seeing happening in that community, like for example Ada and Canyon counties, they have been hot counties for a while now, we see the same kinds of issues in those nursing homes in those two counties.”
“So the nursing homes in those two counties are having more outbreaks than the facilities in other parts of the state,” Prisock said. “That’s the connection observed to be closer than the deficiencies that we’re finding in the infection control surveys.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.