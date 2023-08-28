Hungary Athletics Worlds

Bronze medalist Athing Mu, of the United States, celebrates after the final of the women's 800 meters during the World Athletics Championships on Sunday in Budapest, Hungary. 

 Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Athing Mu still had on her bedazzled aqua-blue track spikes when she made her announcement: She was officially on vacation.

Before heading on a trip for some rest and relaxation, the 800-meter runner grabbed a bronze medal on the final day of world championships Sunday night. Time for a quick reset before getting back to work to defend her Olympic title at the Paris Games in 11 months.

“I’m just happy my race is over,” said Mu, who entered as the defending champion but nearly skipped worlds due to fatigue. “I can go home and finally enjoy vacation and stop thinking about track and field.”


