Like thousands of other college students across the country, Montana State University nursing student Victoria Wallace-Arnold learned this spring that many of the milestones she had anticipated for her final semester could not happen as planned because of the novel coronavirus.
Classes would be moved online. Her clinical experiences would end earlier than anticipated. There would be no pinning ceremony, a special recognition celebrating entry into the nursing profession. Moreover, there would be no in-person commencement, a celebration that would have brought her parents, siblings and best friend to Bozeman from California and New Mexico to help recognize her hard work and achievements.
At first, it was a lot to take in, Wallace-Arnold admitted.
“I worked through a lot of grief over losing these milestones,” she said.
But she quickly embraced the online environment and worked hard to complete her coursework. And, not only did she complete it, but she did so sooner than planned as one of more than 60 MSU College of Nursing students who chose to graduate three weeks early. She said she took the option so that she “could get on the frontlines faster to help my fellow nurses and Montanans fight the pandemic.
“This opportunity is very meaningful to me because it supports the health care workforce and our community,” Wallace-Arnold said. “Many nursing students, including myself, have employers waiting for us to finish school and pass the boards. Early graduation expedites this process, getting new grad nurses like me in the workplace.”
The college decided to offer students an early graduation option to enable them to enter the workforce as soon as possible and help address a potential need for many more health care workers during the pandemic, said MSU College of Nursing Dean Sarah Shannon.
“In March, when we made the decision, Montana’s public health departments, hospitals and other care facilities were experiencing or anticipating significant shortages of nurses,” Shannon said.
She added that not only did the college want to help address the anticipated need for skilled health care workers, but students also specifically petitioned the college to allow them to graduate early so that they could help fill health care workforce needs.
Out of 104 graduating nursing students this semester, 61 completed their coursework by April 15 and fulfilled the necessary requirements to graduate early, Shannon said. She added that, despite having to transition their clinical rotations from in-person to virtual on March 23, the students fully completed all requirements.
“I am so proud of all of our extraordinary students for their hard work and dedication to their chosen profession. These 61 students are particularly inspiring for their desire to dive right in and put their education to use during this pandemic,” Shannon said.
Wallace-Arnold said she’s using the extra time she has earned by graduating early to prepare for the nurse licensure exam and to continue working as a certified nurse aide at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings while waiting for her temporary RN permit to be approved.
Her future goals include completing graduate school as a nurse practitioner and, eventually, becoming a nursing educator. She’s also interested in expanding nursing knowledge through research.
“The great thing about nursing is it’s a career that you could mold into just about anything,” she said.
Shannon said the college is dedicated to educating health care professionals who will provide skilled, compassionate care across the state.
“We feel a commitment to ensure that Montana has the nurses it needs to meet today’s unprecedented challenge, and tomorrow’s need for nurses, nurse leaders, nurse practitioners and nurse educators,” Shannon said.
