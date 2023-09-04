Conference Realignment What's Next Football

Oregon State’s Ryan Cooper Jr. (23) attempts to strip the ball from Washington State’s De’Zhaun Stribling (88) on Oct. 15 in Corvallis, Ore.

 Associated Press

The Mountain West Conference made pitches late last month to the Pac-12’s final two members after realignment, Oregon State and Washington State.

Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez made presentations to Washington State on Aug. 24 and to Oregon State on Monday, Associate Commissioner Javan Hedlund confirmed Saturday.

Stanford and California announced Friday they are bolting for the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2024. That leaves the Beavers and the Cougars alone in the Pac-12.


