On June 1, Gallatin Recreation Polaris officially became Basecamp Gallatin following a sale earlier this year of the business from Montana-based Loomis Enterprise to Altitude Holdings, which is headquartered in Wyoming. There are currently four other Basecamp store locations across Montana and Wyoming.
Under its new ownership, the motorsports store won’t be making cuts to their workforce or scaling back their inventory though. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.
“It's going to be a lot bigger in terms of buying power,” general manager Scott Scheffler said.
Not only have they been able to maintain their existing staff during the transition, but they are looking to add some positions as well. The location is also expanding their offerings to clients, to include Heartland brand RVs, Trident Trailers and more for the first time.
“The campers and the utility trailers we’ve never had before,” he said. “We figure we have a lot of different people coming in here, and they need a trailer at the time they’re purchasing a side-by-side, and now we’re able to provide that.”
The store also plans to alter their layout to showcase the new inventory.
“The whole interior of the store [... and] a lot of the exterior is going to change based on the RVs,” Scheffler said. “Our goal is to make it exciting when you come in the door.”
Basecamp’s mission is to “Outfit Your Adventure,” and with ATVs, snowmobiles, side-by-sides, trailers and RVs for purchase, along with parts, service, repair and maintenance services, the store seeks to be a one-stop shop for customer’s outdoor activity needs.
“You can buy everything you need here,” Scheffler said
