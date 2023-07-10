Motorsports building
Buy Now

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

On June 1, Gallatin Recreation Polaris officially became Basecamp Gallatin following a sale earlier this year of the business from Montana-based Loomis Enterprise to Altitude Holdings, which is headquartered in Wyoming. There are currently four other Basecamp store locations across Montana and Wyoming.

Under its new ownership, the motorsports store won’t be making cuts to their workforce or scaling back their inventory though. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

“It's going to be a lot bigger in terms of buying power,” general manager Scott Scheffler said.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you