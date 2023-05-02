Let the news come to you

NEW YORK — Batting average for left-handed hitters was up 13 percentage points through the first full month of the season, an impact of baseball’s new rule changes.

The biggest noticeable impact has been when games are ending. Average time of a nine-inning game is 2 hours, 37 minutes, down from 3:05 at the same point last year.

Clubhouse staff and players are getting home while their families are still awake.


