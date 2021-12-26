Jewelieanne Marie Chausse and Jakeh Isaiah Wedding, Sunday, December 26, 2021 Dec 26, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Jewelieanne Marie Chausse and Jakeh Isaiah Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jewelieanne Marie Chausse and Jakeh Isaiah Nelson Jewelieanne Marie Chausse of Belgrade, MT, and Jakeh Isaiah Nelson of Redmond, Washington, were married at 11:11 a.m. on October 9, 2021, at Clydehurst Christian Ranch, where they met as high school staff 15 years ago. The ceremony was followed by a luncheon catered by the bride’s brother, Jonathan Chausse. The Bridal Party consisted of Kathryn Chausse, Natalie Morgan, Aspen Cok, Abby Kimm, and Tori Chausse; Joseph Morris, Jon Waldrip, Brennan May, and Mason Stafford. The bride is the daughter of Paul and Connie Chausse of Manhattan, MT. The groom’s parents are Sammi Robinson of Kirkland, WA, and David and Lynn Nelson of Yakima, WA. The bride works at Big Sky Precision in Manhattan as a laser engraving technician. The groom is an apprenticed electrician at Dean’s Electric in Churchill, MT. The newlyweds honeymooned in Coer d’Alene, Idaho, and are making their home in Belgrade. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bride Groom Work Newlywed Wa Manhattan David Belgrade Recommended for you