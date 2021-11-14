Uniforms, Sunday, November 14, 2021 Nov 14, 2021 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Charles Cromwell Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman resident Charlie Cromwell was recently selected for promotion to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve JAG Corps. Lieutenant Colonel Cromwell is a Judge Advocate (Army lawyer) assigned to the U.S. Army Pacific, Fort Shafter, Hawaii as that command’s Chief of Civil Law. Prior to his Army Reserve service, Lieutenant Colonel Cromwell served on active duty as an air defense artillery officer and was stationed in Germany and deployed to Iraq. Cromwell is the son of Terry and Mary-Glynn Cromwell (Parents), husband to Audrey Cromwell (Spouse) and father to Tommy Cromwell (Son). Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charlie Cromwell Military Officer Active Duty Terry Mary-glynn Cromwell Artillery Audrey Cromwell Recommended for you