PFC Alexander Wells from Bozeman, graduated boot camp on July 24 as the platoon honor man. He will continue his journey and become an Aviation Mechanic where he will be in support of the air frames (Osprey, Cobra, and F35), their power systems, and weapons. He will be learning this trade in Pensacola, FL. Once he arrives at his first duty station he can work towards his apprenticeship and work his way to a management position.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.