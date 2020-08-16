PFC Lane Herbst from Livingston, graduated boot camp August 8th. He will continue his journey and become an Aviation Mechanic where he will be in support of the air frames (Osprey, Cobra, F35, etc), their power systems and weapons. He will be learning this transferable trade in Pensacola, FL. Once he arrives at his first duty station he can work towards his apprenticeship certificate and work his way to a management position.
