Aislinn Hays O’Conner, of Bozeman, graduated from Adams State University, Alamosa, Colo., during the spring 2020 Virtual Commencement Ceremony, on June 6. With a MA in Counseling- Clinical Mental Health.
Vaughan Kavanaugh, of Bozeman, has received a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for summer 2020.
Bighorn 234 Scholarship Fund has awarded to co-winners for the academic 2020 year to Allison Buhr and Sarah Hepner, both of Bozeman, who will equally split the $500 scholarship award.
