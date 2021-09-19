Students, Sunday, September 19, 2021 Sep 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Piper Gilpatric, MSU student, has recently been awarded a $250 scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year from the Bighorn 234 Scholarship Fund.Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has named the following students to the summer 2021 President’s List, Manchester, New Hampshire.Elias Denison of Belgrade Jolene Stetz of BozemanMorgan Perry of Bozeman Scott Kittilsen of BozemanAriel Greco of BozemanAdair Walker of BozemanEvelin Dove of Manhattan Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Southern New Hampshire University Student Evelin Manchester Walker Morgan Perry Recommended for you