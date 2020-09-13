The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board are pleased to announce that Elizabeth (Lizzie) Renee Ambler Gill, 2013 Bozeman High School graduate, and 2017 graduate of the University of New Hampshire, has received a Fulbright U.S. Student Program award to Peru in 2021. Gill will conduct research with Peruvian Agricultural Extension scientists to collect, assess, record and store the diversity of culturally significant squash varieties in Northern Peru impacted by climate change. The Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government and is designed to forge lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of 160 other countries, counter misunderstandings, and help people and nations work together toward common goals. She is the daughter of Scott Gill and Susan Higgins.
Sam Bell, of Manhattan, son of, Douglas and Kelly Bell and Annette and Tom Bracha, is a new Eagle Scout. The Mountain Valley district of the Boy Scouts of America has a new Eagle Scout. On August 25, 2020 Samuel Morgan Bell of Manhattan earned the highest rank in scouting. Sam has been a member of the Three Forks Troop for the last 4 years. He has learned many skills that will help him throughout his life. He has also given back to his community over 75 hours of service. Sam’s final project showed great leadership and determination. He built and installed 14 high quality, durable and beautiful benches for his community. Sam would like to thank everyone that has helped him along the way. Due to COVID-19 the Eagle Ceremony will be private.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.