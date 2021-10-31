Students, Sunday, October 31, 2021 Oct 31, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tessa Sobek, of Bozeman, was named to the spring 2021 Biola University’s Dean’s List for academic excellence, La Mirada, California. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dean's List Bozeman La Mirada Tessa Sobek Education Biola University Excellence Student Recommended for you