Two Scholarships Awarded to Students in Agriculture:The Association of Gallatin Agricultural Irrigators (AGAI) awarded $1000 scholarships to Olivia Garner and Garrett Bromenshenk who are Animal Science students at MSU.Olivia Garner, of Bozeman, is a junior at Montana State University majoring in Animal Science with a minor in Ag Business.Garrett Bromenshenk graduated from high school in Laurel, Montana and is now a senior at MSU. AGAI is proud to support such dedicated, hardworking students.These are the first two scholarships awarded from the Al Lien Memorial Scholarship Fund. The fund was established last year to honor former AGAI Vice President Al Lien for his tireless efforts to advocate for agriculture in the Gallatin Valley.Donations to the Scholarship Fund can be made through Bill Lee at Stockman Bank in Manhattan, Montana.