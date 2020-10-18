Kelsey Gummer, of Bozeman, graduated summer 2020 with a Master of Health Administration, from Ohio University, Athens, Ohio.
Patricia Hamblin, of Big Sky, graduated summer 2020 with a Master of Arts, from Ohio University, Athens, Ohio.
Keegan Mulhill, of Bozeman, was named to the spring term 2020 Dean’s list at Eastern Oregon University, La Grande, Oregon.
Tessa Sobek, of Bozeman, was named to spring 2020 Dean’s List at Biola University, La Mirada, California.
