Joshua Arment, son of Randy and Lynn Arment, graduated with the class of 2020 from the BYU Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering with a Bachelor of Science degree, with a major in Chemical Engineering, a 2nd major in Economics and a minor in Mathematics. Joshua is currently working as an Adjunct SWELL Instructor with BYU and is studying for exams for graduate school.
Dakota Morosi, 17, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout. As a longstanding member of Troop 679, Dakota is a loyal, reliable and hardworking American who is prepared and proud to serve in our country’s final line of defense: the Boy Scouts of America. For his Eagle Scout project, Dakota applied his leadership skills and creative video and marketing talents to produce a promotional video for the Friends of Hyalite. He is also an active leader and national representative in the Order of the Arrow (Scouting’s honor society) and Bozeman High’s DECA program. He is the son of proud parents Vance and Anneloes Morosi. His Court of Honor was safely held on November 4 .
Jarrett Douma of Belgrade, was named to the spring 2020 Honor Roll at the University of Dallas, Irving, Texas.
Aurelia Lencioni, a senior who graduated from Bozeman High School, was awarded the prestigious P.E.O. STAR Scholarship, for the 2020-2021 academic year. Aurelia is the daughter of Paul and Cynthia Lencioni and was recommended for this scholarship by P.E.O. Chapter BU of Bozeman, MT. Lencioni has been accepted and is attending Montana State University where she is studying pre-medicine this fall.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.