Sophie Hamling, of Bozeman, is a candidate for graduation with an Associate of Science in General Studies from Utah State University.
Finn Johnston, of Bozeman, is a candidate for graduation with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Utah State University.
Kaleb Jorgensen, of Bozeman, is a candidate for graduation with a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Utah State University.
Jose Pacheco, of West Yellowstone, is a candidate for graduation with a Bachelor of Science in Technology Systems from Utah State University.
Brooke Bothner, of Bozeman, was awarded the STAR Scholarship from P.E.O. Bothner will attend Swarthmore College next year. The $2,500 scholarship is based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success.
Anna Riek, of Bozeman, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. To qualify for the Dean’s List in the Olin Business School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
Caitlin Kelly, of Bozeman, will receive degrees from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.
